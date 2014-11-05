FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end down on profit-taking, but power shares up
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 5, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end down on profit-taking, but power shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China shares ended fell on Wednesday due to profit-taking, but energy-related shares limited the losses after the power authority said work had started on an ultra-high voltage power project.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.4 percent at 2,420.4 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also fell 0.4 percent.

Shipping shares were among the biggest losers in the index, after posting large gains on Tuesday. China Shipping Haisheng Co Ltd slumped 3.4 percent and COSCO Shipping Co Ltd dropped 4.0 percent.

Strength in power stocks helped temper a sharp fall in the index after the State Grid Corporation of China said on Tuesday the country had begun construction on a large-scale, ultra-high voltage (UHV) power project, which will help alleviate air pollution problems.

Shenzhen Energy Group Co jumped to its 10 percent daily limit and Guangxi Guidong Electric Power Co gained 7.7 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
