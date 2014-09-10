China shares slip after premier dashes hope for looser credit

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China shares slipped on Wednesday, with investors discouraged by Premier Li Keqiang’s comment that China cannot rely on loose credit to lift its economy.

Li, who made the remark this week, added that it is difficult for the country to avoid short-term fluctuations in growth.

The Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.4 percent to 2,318.31 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.5 percent.

Banks and insurers were the biggest index drags. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China slid 1.1 percent and Agricultural Bank of China 0.8 percent.

China is set to release August credit data between Wednesday and Monday. But Premier Li has said that at the end of August, broad M2 money supply was up 12.6 percent from a year earlier - which would be the weakest pace in five months.

Economic concerns again sent investors’ money back to growth stocks on Wednesday. The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of mostly high-tech start-ups listed in Shenzhen rose 0.9 percent to a record close. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)