China shares reverse gains as investors turn more cautious ahead of econ data
September 11, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

China shares reverse gains as investors turn more cautious ahead of econ data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China shares finished lower on Thursday, as morning gains that pushed major indexes to multi-month highs got erased as investors turned cautious ahead of more economic data.

Data released on Thursday morning showed China’s consumer inflation cooled more than expected in August, further evidence that the economy is losing momentum. But economists were divided over whether Beijing will use the extra room to announce fresh stimulus measures.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.3 percent at 2,311.68 points after testing its highest since March 2013. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.4 percent.

Profit-taking sank some recent outperforming index heavyweights. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group, a major index drag, dived 4.0 percent, taking it further from this year’s high on Tuesday.

SAIC Motor Corp shed 1.6 percent and Kweichow Moutai 1.2 percent.

Beijing is due to release urban investment, industrial output and retail sales figures on Saturday, while monthly money supply and loan growth data is expected by Sept. 15.

Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
