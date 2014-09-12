China shares rise on loan data, gains by shipbuilders

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Friday, as August lending data helped ease some growth fears and two shipbuilding conglomerates led gains on reforms in that industry.

Chinese banks made 702.5 billion yuan ($114.6 billion) of new loans in August, picking up from an abrupt drop the previous month.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent to 2,331.95 points and was up 0.2 percent for the week. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.6 percent on Friday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It shed 0.4 percent this week.

Among top index boosts, China Shipbuilding Industry soared 5.1 percent and China CSSC Holdings surged by the 10 percent daily limit.

For the two companies, asset consolidation is accelerating in line with reforms in the defense industry, the official Shanghai Securities News said on Friday.

Suning Commerce Group jumped 5.6 percent to a six-month high. A China Business News report said it has set up a team to expand its e-commerce business to global markets.