FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai shares end at highest in more than 1-1/2 years
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 15, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Shanghai shares end at highest in more than 1-1/2 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares eked out modest gains to end at their highest in more than 1-1/2 years on Monday, underpinned by prospects of further government stimulus to buttress a slowing economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index reversed earlier losses to rise 0.3 percent to 2,338.90 points, the highest close since March 6, 2013. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.1 percent.

Data over the weekend showed softness in China’s factory output, retail sales and urban investment, which raised fresh concerns about the health of the world’s second-largest economy.

Inner Mongolia BaoTou Steel Union led gains among steel-makers. It jumped 5.6 percent and was the top contributor for both indexes.

The sector has had a strong rebound since last week, shrugging off a bearish outlook held by most brokers based on weak demand and lower steel prices.

Coal producers also outperformed after reports said central government agencies had a video conference recently on rescue measures for the industry.

Yanzhou Coal rose 1.6 percent and DaTong Coal Industry jumped 4.7 percent.

Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.