FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares rise slightly as weak survey tempers financials gains
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 20, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

China shares rise slightly as weak survey tempers financials gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China stocks ended slightly up on Thursday, as fresh worries over the cooling economy and continuing profit-taking pressure undercut gains by financial sector shares.

Growth in China’s vast factory sector stalled in November, with output contracting for the first time in six months, a private preliminary survey showed.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1 percent to 2,452.6 points. The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was flat.

Technical indicators have been signalling the mainland market was due for a correction following strong gains. The 14-day Relative Strength Index, used to gauge whether an asset is overbought or oversold, for the SSEC composite hovered above 70 last week, signalling it was vulnerable to a correction.

Financials sector rebounded in the afternoon. China Life Insurance Co Ltd rose 3.2 percent, China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd 2.4 percent and CITIC Securities Co Ltd 1.4 percent.

The take-up of northbound quotas for A-shares remained sluggish on Thursday, with only 18 percent of the daily 13 billion yuan ($2.12 billion) limit being used. (1 US dollar = 6.1236 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.