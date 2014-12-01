China stocks close mixed in reaction to deposit insurance, weak manufacturing

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s key stock indexes ended mixed on Monday, pressured by disappointing manufacturing surveys which pointed to further economic weakness.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 1.4 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota, the lowest since the program launched in mid-November, as Hong Kong investors remained sceptical of the fundamentals behind the mainland rally.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.4 percent, to 2,819.81 points, its eighth straight higher session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 2,680.16 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Everbright Bank, up 3.2 percent to 3.92 yuan; Hainan Airlines , up 10.14 percent to 3.15 yuan and Agricultural Bank Of China, down 0.70 percent to 2.83 yuan.

In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, up 3.7 percent to 3.38 yuan; BOE Technology, up 1.1 percent to 2.75 yuan and Ping An Bank, down 2.0 percent to 12.19 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 44.6 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 22.4 billion shares.