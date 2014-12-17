China stocks close up as banks push higher

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Wednesday as mainland bank shares pushed higher in the afternoon session.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.7 percent, to 3,360.60, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3 percent, to 3,061.02 points.

The CSI300 banking index rose 6.96 percent at the close. It was up 5.81 percent at the end of the morning session.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Minsheng Bank, up 10.0 percent to 9.47 yuan; Bank Of China , up 4.1 percent to 3.54 yuan and Agricultural Bank Of China, up 4.5 percent to 3.24 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Changjiang Securities, up 10.0 percent to 18.49 yuan; Ping An Bank, up 6.7 percent to 15.36 yuan and BOE Technology, down 2.2 percent to 3.16 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.65 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 54.2 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 22.8 billion shares. (Reporting by the Jake Spring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)