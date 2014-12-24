FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks close down sharply, break below sentiment support level
December 24, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks close down sharply, break below sentiment support level

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Wednesday, with futures trade appearing to show what analysts originally saw as a profit-taking blip earlier in the week - support for mainland stocks may be losing traction.

China CSI300 stock index futures for January fell 3.3 percent, to 3,259.2, still 29.4 points above the current value of the underlying index but down nearly 7 percent over the last three trading days. Other futures contracts also declined.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2.8 percent, to 3,230.39, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.9 percent, to 2,972.53 points, dropping below 3,000 - considered a sentiment support level - for the first time since Dec. 17.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were GD Power , up 0.9 percent to 4.53 yuan; Bank Of China , down 4.0 percent to 3.57 yuan and Minsheng Bank , down 1.8 percent to 10.31 yuan.

In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, down 3.8 percent to 3.82 yuan; BOE Technology, down 3.3 percent to 3.23 yuan and Changjiang Securities, down 9.0 percent to 14.86 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 37.6 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 15.4 billion shares.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
