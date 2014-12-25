FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks close up over 3 pct on financial revival
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 25, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks close up over 3 pct on financial revival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors waded back into financial shares after selling off for three days.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 3.3 percent, to 3,335.42, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.4 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China , up 4.5 percent at 3.73 yuan; GD Power, up 4.0 percent at 4.70 yuan; and, China State Construction , up 9.8 percent to 6.71 yuan.

In Shenzhen, the most actively traded shares included CS Zoomlion, which jumped 10.0 percent to 6.84 yuan, BOE Technology, which rose 2.5 percent to 3.31 yuan, and Changjiang Securities, which climbed 5.0 percent to 15.60 yuan.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 37.6 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 14.9 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

