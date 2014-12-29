FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end at highest level since 2010
December 29, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end at highest level since 2010

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China shares closed at their highest levels since 2010 on Monday, on strength in insurance and property firms, with those connected to the Shanghai Free Trade Zone also leaping on plans for a major expansion of the zone.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, to 3,455.46 points. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,168.02 points, its highest since January 2010.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China State Construction Engineering Co, up 8.5 percent to 7.28 yuan; Bank Of China, up 0.8 percent to 3.85 yuan and GD Power, up 2.4 percent to 4.76 yuan.

In Shenzhen, China Vanke, up 5.5 percent to 12.43 yuan; BOE Technology, down 0.9 percent to 3.37 yuan and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology , up 2.6 percent to 7.12 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.75 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 50.9 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 20.1 billion shares. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
