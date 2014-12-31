China stocks end up more than 2 pct on late rally

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up more than 2 percent on Wednesday, boosted by a late afternoon rally which helped the stock market become the best performer among major global bourses this year.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.2 percent, to 3,533.71 to end up 51.7 percent for the year.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.2 percent, to 3,234.68 points, up 52.9 percent year to date. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)