China stocks tumble on profit-taking, finance shares hit hard
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 8, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks tumble on profit-taking, finance shares hit hard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China share-market indexes had their biggest falls in more than two weeks on Thursday as investors took profits, especially on financial sector stocks.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2.3 percent, to 3,559.26 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.4 percent, to 3,293.46 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China , down 4.6 percent to 4.33 yuan; China State Construction Engineering Co, down 6.2 percent to 6.66 yuan and Agricultural Bank of China, down 4.1 percent to 3.73 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 2.0 percent to 3.41 yuan; Suning Appliance, up 2.0 percent to 9.53 yuan and TCL CORP, down 3.1 percent to 4.04 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 1.08 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 37.0 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 16.4 billion shares. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
