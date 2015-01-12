FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks end lower ahead of new listings
January 12, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks end lower ahead of new listings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Monday as investors sold shares to raise funds for upcoming new listings this week.

A larger pipeline of supply means investors will unlock capital in some stock investments in order to subscribe for new initial public offerings (IPOs). The official Xinhua news agency said in a report 22 new share offerings were putting pressure on pricing, with Wednesday alone seeing 10 new offerings.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.9 percent, to 3,513.58, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7 percent, to 3,229.32 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China , down 1.3 percent to 4.41 yuan; CSR Corp , down 1.3 percent to 10.14 yuan and Agricultural Bank Of China, down 2.1 percent to 3.68 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 3.3 percent to 3.22 yuan; TCL CORP, down 0.8 percent to 3.97 yuan and China Vanke, down 2.5 percent to 13.12 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up -1.13 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 32.1 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 13.9 billion shares.

Reporting by Chen Yixin and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

