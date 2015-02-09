FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares rebound as first stock options debut
#Intel
February 9, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

China shares rebound as first stock options debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Monday, recovering from slides the previous week, as excitement around the launch of the country’s first stock options offset worries over the economy following worse-than-expected trade data.

Index heavyweights including banking and insurance shares climbed after China’s first options, based on the exchange-trade fund (ETF), began trading in Shanghai. Euter

The underlying ETF tracks the SSE50 index, composed of the 50 most heavily weighted stocks on the bourse, reflecting regulators’ desire to guide money into blue chips.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.0 percent, to 3,345.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent, to 3,095.12 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China , up 0.5 percent to 4.03 yuan; CITIC Securities , up 3.9 percent to 29.41 yuan and Agricultural Bank Of China, up 0.3 percent to 3.23 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 2.4 percent to 2.80 yuan; Shenwan Hongyuan, up 3.8 percent to 15.52 yuan and Changjiang Securities, up 7.6 percent to 14.09 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 20.5 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 12.0 billion shares.

!Field name {8207} is invalid !Field name {QUTA_REM} is invalid (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

