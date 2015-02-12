FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks rise for fourth straight day, led by telecom shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China stocks reversed an early decline and rose for the fourth straight day on Thursday, after the central bank moved to improve short-term liquidity, but thin trading volume indicates investor caution in a slowing economy.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, to 3,442.87, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent, to 3,173.42 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China United Network Communication, up 7.9 percent to 4.90 yuan; Bank Of China, down 0.3 percent to 4.06 yuan and China Petroleum, up 2.3 percent to 5.83 yuan.

In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, up 6.9 percent to 4.50 yuan; BOE Technology, up 1.0 percent to 3.04 yuan and Suning Appliance, up 0.8 percent to 11.30 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 19.3 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 13.4 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

