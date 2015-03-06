FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks slip as investors weigh lower economic growth
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 6, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks slip as investors weigh lower economic growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday as investors digested comments by top officials that highlighted growth and debt challenges the country faces this year.

“To withstand the downward pressures, we must adopt an appropriately expansionary fiscal policy,” Finance Minister Lou Jiwei told the legislature on Friday. “We have to steadily deleverage, but must also prevent the economy from falling off a cliff.”

On Thursday, Premier Li Keqiang called annual economic growth of about 7 percent the “new normal”.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.5 percent on Friday, to 3,478.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent, to 3,241.19 points.

On the week, the CSI300 was down 2.6 percent and the Shanghai Composite was down 2.1 percent.

Analysts saw the weak economic environment and the government’s policy stance as largely already priced into the market.

“The recent rate cut and economic data were long expected,” said Liu Jingde, an analyst at Cinda Securities in Beijing. “The valuation of banks and brokerages has already been corrected to their average levels.”

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China, up 0.8 percent to 3.83 yuan; CSR Corp , up 7.7 percent to 13.65 yuan and Baotou Steel , up 4.5 percent to 5.16 yuan.

In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, down 5.0 percent to 5.10 yuan; Dongxu Optoelec, up 8.1 percent to 10.98 yuan and BOE Technology, down 1.9 percent to 3.15 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 28.2 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 20.2 billion shares. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.