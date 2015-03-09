FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks rise; surge in banks offset brokerage losses
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 9, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks rise; surge in banks offset brokerage losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s main stock indexes recouped early losses and posted their biggest daily gains in more than a week on Monday, as a surge in banking stocks offset losses in brokerages.

China’s securities regulator said on Friday it is considering issuing brokerages licenses to banks, potentially creating a new revenue stream for lenders and intensify competition in the brokerage industry.

Investment bank China International Capital Corp (CICC) said in a report on Monday that Bank of Communications (BoComm) and Industrial Bank Co Ltd will likely become the first lenders to be awarded brokerage licenses in China.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.7 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.9 percent.

Shenzhen’s ChiNext, the Nasdaq-style board for high-growth start-ups, extended recent gains, rising 2 percent.

Investors appear to have shrugged off worries over tighter liquidity as 23 companies are poised to sell shares publicly this week, potentially locking up over 3 trillion yuan ($478.84 billion) of capital.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China , up 5.2 percent to 4.03 yuan; Agricultural Bank of China, up 4.4 percent to 3.29 yuan and Industrial Bank, up 8.7 percent to 14.70 yuan.

In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, up 1.4 percent to 5.17 yuan; BOE Technology, up 0.3 percent to 3.16 yuan and Dongxu Optoelec, down 3.6 percent to 10.58 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 32.1 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 18.5 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.