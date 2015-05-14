FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai stocks edge up as telecom gains outweigh property losses
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 14, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Shanghai stocks edge up as telecom gains outweigh property losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 14 (Reuters) - China stocks closed mixed on Thursday, as gains from the telecom sector balanced out losses from the real estate sector.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.4 percent, to 4700.78, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent, to 4,378.31 points.

Telecom stocks captured the spotlight, buoyed by the government’s plans to accelerate development of the country’s high-speed broadband networks to raise Internet speeds and cut prices.

Chinese media reported that work to improve China’s Internet infrastructure could spur over 100 billion yuan ($16.13 billion)of investment this year, potentially benefiting equipment makers.

The real estate sector sub-index closed down over 1 percent after data showed China’s real estate investment growth continued to slow in the first four months of 2015, to the lowest since May 2009, as new construction weakened.

Analysts said optimism about more government stimulus to prop up flagging growth can no longer excite the market as such easing has been priced in.

The total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 44.6 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 33.6 billion shares. ($1 = 6.1996 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.