FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks post biggest fall in nearly 3 weeks
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 16, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks post biggest fall in nearly 3 weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - China stocks posted their biggest slump in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as investors dumped shares across the board amid fears of a fresh government crackdown on illegal margin financing and a new wave of IPOs.

Over the weekend, China’s securities regulator published draft rules that would cap a brokerage’s margin financing business, and also launched a crackdown on illegal lending that funds share purchases.

Investors are also unnerved by the accelerated pace of new share issues. Twenty-five companies are launching initial public offerings this week, which analysts estimate will lock up about 6 trillion yuan ($966.7 billion) of capital.

The companies will start taking subscriptions from Wednesday.

“Obviously, regulators want to reduce the high leverage in the stock market, and that is having an impact on the market,” said Gong Gang, a vice president at Huarong Securities.

“A correction at this level is very natural. If economic fundamentals cannot catch up with high stock valuations, there will be problems ahead.”

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 3.0 percent, to 5,064.82, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.4 percent, to 4,887.43 points.

Stocks fell across the board.

Among the sub-indexes that were the worst hit, the telecommunications index tumbled 6.7 percent, the infrastructure index slumped 5.8 percent and the materials index dropped 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.