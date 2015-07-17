FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks close up for 2nd week as Beijing overpowers bears
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 17, 2015 / 7:14 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks close up for 2nd week as Beijing overpowers bears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Friday, overcoming a mid-week slide to end up for a second week, with market insiders saying the “national team” of brokerages, mutual funds and market regulators were intensifying intervention, especially in the futures market.

The main indexes slid sharply on Tuesday and Wednesday, spurring worry that bearish sentiment in the futures market could widen.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 3.9 percent, to 4,151.50, up 1.1 for the week, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.5 percent, to 3,957.35 points, up 2.1 for the week.

China CSI300 stock index futures for July rose 3.7 percent, to 4,124.4, or 27.10 points below the current value of the underlying index. All other traded index futures also rose, in particular futures tracking the small-cap CSI500 index. <0#CIC:>.

But so far none of the contracts which extend to December are pricing at levels equivalent to the unofficial government target of 4,500 points on the SSEC, at which point intervention would theoretically cease.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 47.9 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 30.6 billion shares. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.