China stocks fall as banks check equities exposure
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks fall as banks check equities exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday after state media reported that banks were investigating their exposure to the stock market through wealth management products and loans collateralised with stocks.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen dropped 2.9 percent, to 3,815.41, while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 2.2 percent, to 3,705.73 points.

The China Securities Journal, citing unidentified bank officials, said on Thursday that Chinese banks had been checking their exposure to the stock market.

Some investors liquidated their positions ahead of month-end and took to the sidelines to see if stability could be maintained in the market, analysts said.

Gansu Dunhuang Seed led the rises in Shanghai stocks, up 10 percent. In Shenzhen, Myhome Real Estate Development was also up 10 percent.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 45.57 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 29.89 billion shares.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk

