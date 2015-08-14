Shanghai shares produce largest weekly rise in 2 months

SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai’s benchmark stock index edged up on Friday and had its biggest weekly rise in more than two months, as investors turned bullish after concerns about the yuan’s depreciation eased.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent on Friday, to 3,965.33 points, bringing this week’s gain to 5.9 percent, the largest since early June.

But the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen dipped 0.1 percent, to 4,073.54. It posted a weekly gain of 4.3 percent.

Following three days of falls, the yuan held steady against the dollar after suspected intervention by the central bank, who said on Thursday there was no reason for it to fall further.

China’s central bank stunned markets on Tuesday by devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent.

“Yuan devaluation suddenly became a concern for stock investors earlier this week, but now this issue is fading out of their radar,” said Qi Yifeng, analyst at consultancy CEBM.

Waigaoqiao FTZ surged 10 percent, the daily limit, after the Shanghai government-controlled company announced a major restructuring.

Investor interest in listed state-owned companies was also rekindled by a stock ownership incentive plan announced by Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin.

Reform expectations pushed up prices of state firms including Luoyang Glass and Guangdong Electric Power .

Many Tianjin-based companies, which slumped on Thursday following explosions in the northeastern port city, rebounded. Nearly a dozen companies issued statements saying their losses were limited.

The companies included Tianjin Port Holdings Co, Tianjin Economic-technological Development Area Ltd and Binghai Energy. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)