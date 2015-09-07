FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks tumble after volatile day
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 7, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks tumble after volatile day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Monday after a volatile day as investors sold shares in the aftermath of a four-day market holiday.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 3.4 percent, to 3,250.49, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.5 percent, to 3,080.42 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were ICBC, down 8.9 percent to 4.51 yuan; Agricultural Bank Of China, down 7.4 percent to 3.12 yuan and China Shipbuilding, down 5.6 percent to 10.74 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 0.3 percent to 3.13 yuan; Suning Appliance, up 5.0 percent to 14.00 yuan and HEBEI STEEL, down 3.6 percent to 4.02 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 29.6 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 22.8 billion shares.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
