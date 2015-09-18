FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 18, 2015 / 7:21 AM / in 2 years

China stocks edge up after Fed holds rates, down for the week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China stocks ended a volatile week slightly higher on Friday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off from raising interest rates citing concerns about a weak world economy.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.4 percent, to 3,251.27, but was down 2.9 percent for the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,097.92 points, but was 3.2 percent lower for the week.

China’s stock market has seen extreme gyrations in the past week on worries about the economy and as Beijing stepped up efforts to clean up unregulated margin financing and crack down on corruption in the stock market.

It rebounded on Wednesday after falling 6 percent over the previous two days but dipped in and out of positive and negative territory afterwards.

Positive property data released on Friday - home prices rose for the fourth straight month in August with a month-on-month gain of 0.3 percent - had little effect on the market.

A key index tracking real estate companies edged up only 0.2 percent.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

