China CSI300 shares index falls to low for 2012
November 16, 2012 / 2:56 AM / 5 years ago

China CSI300 shares index falls to low for 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China’s CSI300 shares index fell to its lowest level this year on Friday as investors reduced risk exposure on uncertainty about the policies of the country’s new leadership team.

Chinese banks were among the biggest drags on the index, with Bank of China down almost 2 percent and Agricultural Bank of China down more than 1 percent.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was down nearly 1 percent at 2172 points at 0237 GMT, its lowest intra-day level since March 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by John Mair)

