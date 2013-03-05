FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

China shares claw back some losses as money rates dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - China shares clawed back some of Monday’s steep losses, led by banks as concerns about policy tightening ebbed after the central bank refrained from draining funds following a sharp dip in rates in the money market.

At 0645 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 3 percent at 2,622, after suffering its heaviest single day loss in more than two years on Monday. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.4 percent.

Banks completed their cash payments to meet bank reserve requirements, easing cash demand.

China’s benchmark seven-day repo rate dipped 110 basis points early on Tuesday, pointing to an improvement in money supply conditions in the mainland. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
