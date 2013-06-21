China's CSI300 share index rebounds, rises 0.1 pct

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - China’s CSI300 share index reversed losses to climb higher in afternoon trade on Friday, led by strength in the financial sector after funding costs dropped, easing some fears of a broader banking crisis on the mainland.

By 0610 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share index was up 0.1 percent at 2,323.6 points after being off more than 2.2 percent in early trade. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)