FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China shares extend gains in afternoon trade, anemic trade data spur easing talk
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 10, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-China shares extend gains in afternoon trade, anemic trade data spur easing talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects reference to day in the 1st paragraph to Wednesday)

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - China shares extended gains in afternoon trade on Wednesday, lifting Hong Kong markets, as traders said anemic China trade data earlier in the day spurred talk that the Chinese central bank may ease policy to boost growth.

At 0629 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 2.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.9 percent to 2,002.3 points.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.7 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.3 percent.

In the morning, all four indexes had pared gains after Chinese data showed exports fell for the first time in 17 months in June, stoking fears that second quarter growth will disappoint. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.