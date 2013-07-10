CORRECTED-China shares extend gains in afternoon trade, anemic trade data spur easing talk

(Corrects reference to day in the 1st paragraph to Wednesday)

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - China shares extended gains in afternoon trade on Wednesday, lifting Hong Kong markets, as traders said anemic China trade data earlier in the day spurred talk that the Chinese central bank may ease policy to boost growth.

At 0629 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 2.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.9 percent to 2,002.3 points.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.7 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.3 percent.

In the morning, all four indexes had pared gains after Chinese data showed exports fell for the first time in 17 months in June, stoking fears that second quarter growth will disappoint. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)