China shares extend losses, investors trim week's gains before data
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 12, 2013 / 6:16 AM

China shares extend losses, investors trim week's gains before data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - China shares deepened losses in afternoon trade on Friday, as investors took profit on recent outperformers in finance and property ahead of China economic data next week that could disappoint.

At 0608 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 2 percent at 2,280 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.5 percent.

But both indexes were still headed for weekly gains, with the CSI300 up 2.5 percent and Shanghai Composite, 1.7 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Editing by XXX)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
