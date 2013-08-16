FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares reverse gains in volatile trade
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 16, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

China shares reverse gains in volatile trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China share indexes on Friday afternoon reversed course for a second time, shedding big gains made just before mainland markets shut for the midday trading break.

At 0547 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index - which earlier was up 5 percent - was down 0.1 percent.

The reversal weighed on Hong Kong markets, with the Hang Seng Index and China Enterprises Index each down 0.4 percent.

The first change of gear for mainland markets came in the late morning, when they erased early losses, lifting Hong Kong markets with a surprising surge that had traders speculating on whether the root might be government support or a trading error.

The surprise surge in the mainland stock markets was followed by the suspension in the trading of the Shanghai shares Everbright Securities at the start of the afternoon session.

