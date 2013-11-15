China shares outperform Asia as media reports boost reform hopes

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China shares outperformed most Asian peers early on Friday, after local media reports shed more light on the reforms the Communist Party had agreed at a policy meeting, easing disappointment with the initial communique earlier this week.

A more detailed document is due to be released next week after the initial communique that emerged late on Tuesday at the end of a four-day party plenum meeting spawned doubts about the government’s commitment to reform.

By 0308 GMT, the CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 3.1 percent at 2,375.8 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)