China shares extend losses after weak macro data, CSI300 down 3 pct
#Credit Markets
March 10, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

China shares extend losses after weak macro data, CSI300 down 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 10 (Reuters) - China’s CSI300 share index extended losses in afternoon trade on Monday, dragged down by financials after tepid economic data reignited fears of a bigger slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

At 0619 GMT, the CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings was down 3 percent at its lowest intra-day level since June 25. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 2.6 percent.

China’s consumer prices rose 2 percent in February from a year earlier, their slowest rate in 13 months as pork prices fell by their most in over a year, a sign that slowing growth rather than rising prices poses a risk.

Exports in February fell 18.1 percent from a year earlier, following a 10.6 percent rise in January, the General Administration of Customs said on Saturday. Imports rose 10.1 percent, yielding a trade deficit of $23 billion for the month versus a surplus of $32 billion in January. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

