China H-shares hit 6-month high, investors cheer reform agenda
#Financials
November 18, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

China H-shares hit 6-month high, investors cheer reform agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong touched a six-month high early on Monday, led by non-banking financial and consumer counters after Beijing promised the most sweeping economic and social reforms in nearly three decades.

At 0151 GMT, the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 3.8 percent at 11,109.5 points, its highest since May 22. The MSCI China was up 3 percent and the Hang Seng Index up 2.2 percent.

Onshore markets were relative underperformers, with the CSI300 up 1.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was 1.1 percent higher.

China unwrapped its boldest set of economic and social reforms in nearly three decades on Friday, relaxing its one-child policy and further freeing up markets in order to put the world’s second-largest economy on a more stable footing.

