China's Shanghai stock index hits highest level since Feb. 2013
October 30, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

China's Shanghai stock index hits highest level since Feb. 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Composite Index, which domestic investors see as the most important indicator of stock market sentiment, hit its highest level in 20 months after regulators said they would move to support consumption.

The SSEC rose 0.8 percent in morning trade to stand at 2,391.9 points by GMT 0600, marking its highest level since Feb. 2013, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 0.6 percent.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, said on Wednesday it would promote consumption in six sectors, including e-commerce, new energy, housing, tourism, education and sport.

Railways-related shares were the biggest gainers on the mainland market after China Railway Corporation said all 64 railway projects planned for this year had been approved and would start by the end of the year. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

