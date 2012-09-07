FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Shanghai shares up more than 2 pct after infrastructure projects approval
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 7, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Shanghai shares up more than 2 pct after infrastructure projects approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refile to correct RIC for CSI300 Index)

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares extended gains on Friday, rising more than 2 percent by mid-morning after the state-run China Securities Journal reported that regulators had approved 30 infrastructure projects.

The machinery sector was among the top performers, with Sany Heavy Industry up almost 7 percent and Taiyuan Heavy up almost 10 percent at 0236 GMT.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 2.02 percent, while the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was up 2.51 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.