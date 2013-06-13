China shares extend losses, hit 6-mth low on return from 3-day holiday

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - China shares tumbled to their lowest in six months on Thursday as mainland markets reopened after a three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, hurt by soft China data released over the weekend and an ongoing selloff in global equities.

At 0153 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 4.4 percent at 2,375.2 points. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 3.8 percent. Both indexes were at their lowest since December. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)