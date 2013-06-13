FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares extend losses, hit 6-mth low on return from 3-day holiday
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 13, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares extend losses, hit 6-mth low on return from 3-day holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - China shares tumbled to their lowest in six months on Thursday as mainland markets reopened after a three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, hurt by soft China data released over the weekend and an ongoing selloff in global equities.

At 0153 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 4.4 percent at 2,375.2 points. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 3.8 percent. Both indexes were at their lowest since December. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.