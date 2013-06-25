FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares extend losses, sink to 4-1/2-year lows
June 25, 2013

China shares extend losses, sink to 4-1/2-year lows

HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - China shares extended losses on Tuesday, sinking to their lowest levels since early 2009, with the financial sector again hard hit on expectations that an official crackdown on easy credit and tighter funding conditions will persist.

At 0325 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was down 4.5 percent at its lowest since February 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 3.5 percent to its lowest since January 2009.

Tuesday’s losses came despite money market rates easing for a third-straight session. The benchmark seven-day repo rate opened at 5.73 percent on Tuesday, down from 7.53 percent at Monday’s close and an all-time high of 11.62 percent on Thursday.

At its open market operations window on Tuesday, where it can inject or withdraw cash from the banking system, the PBOC opted to do nothing. It also did not auction any central bank bills, which would have taken funds from the market.

