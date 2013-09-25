China shares have 2nd straight loss, property sinks again

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower for a second day, failing to hold onto midday gains on Wednesday with the property sector again a key drag after official media reported one province issued rules to tighten land rights management.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.6 percent at 2,429 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4 percent.

Strength in Shanghai-related counters limited index losses. The official Xinhua news agency reported on its website that the Shanghai free trade zone is due to launch on Sunday, confirming a report from Securities Times. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)