China shares have 2nd straight loss, property sinks again
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 25, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

China shares have 2nd straight loss, property sinks again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower for a second day, failing to hold onto midday gains on Wednesday with the property sector again a key drag after official media reported one province issued rules to tighten land rights management.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.6 percent at 2,429 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4 percent.

Strength in Shanghai-related counters limited index losses. The official Xinhua news agency reported on its website that the Shanghai free trade zone is due to launch on Sunday, confirming a report from Securities Times. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
