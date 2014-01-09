FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares slide to 5-month closing lows
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 9, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares slide to 5-month closing lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China shares sank to more than five-month closing lows on Thursday, led by large cap financials on concerns that funds will shift from them into a wave of initial public offerings, China’s first ones in more than a year.

The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.9 percent at 2,222.2 points, erasing slim gains posted on Wednesday and returning to its lowest closing level since July 31. The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
