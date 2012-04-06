FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares flat, hover around key support level
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 6, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 6 years ago

China shares flat, hover around key support level

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Banks shares extend fall on “monopoly” comments

* Property firms bolster index as sales improve

* Property shares still face pressure from gov’t policies

SHANGHAI, April 6 (Reuters) - China stocks were flat at midday on Friday, moving around a key psychological level, while banking shares extended declines after comments by China’s premiere about breaking up a “monopoly” of the country’s big banks.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended the morning session at 2,302.2, just above the key psychological level of 2,300, after gaining 1.8 percent on Thursday.

China Construction Bank, one of the “big four” banks, dropped 1.3 percent, while Bank of Beijing Co fell 0.8 percent.

Strength in property shares bolstered the index after data from the China Index Academy showed floor area sold rose month on month in March in 33 of the 40 cities monitored.

China Vanke, the country’s largest real estate developer by sales, posted its second monthly sales rise in a row on Thursday, with March sales hitting 11.5 billion yuan ($1.83 billion), up 23.5 percent on the same month last year.

Analysts said property companies still faced strong pressure from the government’s property-tightening policy.

The property shares sub-index rose 0.8 percent on Friday, while Vanke gained 0.4 percent and Join In (Holding) Co jumped 6.7 percent.

$1 = 6.3098 yuan Reporting by Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Matt Driskill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.