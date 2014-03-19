FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 19, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

RPT--Chinese stocks fall on property sector concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Wednesday, pulled down by the property sector as the country’s central bank denied it had been involved in talks to assist a small developer at risk of bankruptcy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2 percent at 2,021.73 points.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.8 percent

Shares in property developers China Vanke and Poly Real Estate fell 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, while Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group dropped 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
