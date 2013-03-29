China shares extend losses on earnings, policy concerns

* CSI300 -0.4 pct, SSEC -0.1 pct at midday; Hong Kong closed

* Financials drag on regulatory crackdown

* Tepid macro outlook, property tightening fuel weak Q1

* Little prospect for strong gains in near term--analyst

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - China shares extended losses on Friday and major indexes appeared headed for a quarterly decline as disappointing company earnings and fears of policy tightening soured investor sentiment.

The CSI300 index of the largest mainland-listed companies slid 0.4 percent by midday, after diving 3.3 percent in the previous session. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1 percent in light trading after sliding 2.8 percent on Thursday.

Hong Kong markets were closed for the long Easter holidays and will reopen on Tuesday.

The CSI300 gained 29.7 percent between end-November and its peak on Feb. 6, but profit-taking and macro-economic concerns have forced a correction since then. The index is now up by a more modest 17.1 percent from its end-November trough and is on track for a loss of 1.3 percent in the first quarter.

Fears of tighter monetary policy, new policy measures aimed at cooling the property sector and signs in February macro data that China’s economic recovery - especially consumer spending - is weaker than expected all tempered enthusiasm for mainland shares this quarter.

Financial stocks were again among the biggest drags on Friday. The financial sub-index fell by 0.6 percent through midday following a 5.4 percent dive on Thursday on news that regulators will crack down on banks’ practice of moving loans off-balance-sheet via wealth management products.

China Minsheng Bank lost 2.5 percent, and Industrial Bank slid by 3.6 percent.

The market isn’t optimistic about the macro-economic outlook, said Chen Shaodan, analyst at New Times Securities in Shenzhen, who sees little potential for a broad market recovery in the near future.

“The idea of a real estate bubble is already market consensus. It’s just a question of how the bubble gets digested. Does the bubble pop, or does the bubble get sustained with high monetary growth? Whichever solution gets used, it’s not good for the overall market,” she said.

Corporate earnings announced in recent weeks were also disappointing overall, with a majority of companies underperforming expectations.

While Chinese bank earnings announced this week were fairly healthy, disclosures on non-performing loans also raised concerns that bad loans in key manufacturing and export areas are on the rise, sapping confidence in the economic recovery. (Editing by Kim Coghill)