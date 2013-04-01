China shares sag but property shines as cooling measures lack punch

* CSI300 -0.2; SSEC -0.2 at midday

* Weak factory PMI reinforces macro-economic pessimism

* Property shares gains as local tightening measures look weak

* Property stocks could rise further from low valuations

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell to their lowest since the start of the year on Monday after an official purchasing managers’ survey came in lower than expected, suggesting headwinds remain for the world’s second largest economy.

But property stocks advanced after tightening measures unveiled by authorities in three cities over the weekend appeared less strict than investors had feared.

The large-cap CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index were both 0.2 percent lower at midday, with the latter hitting its lowest level since Dec. 28.

Hong Kong markets were closed on Monday.

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) released by the National Bureau of Statistics rose to an 11-month high of 50.9 in March, above the 50-point level that indicates growth on the month, but below a Reuters poll consensus forecast of 52.0.

Wen Lijun, equity analyst at Nanjing Securities, said there was little prospect for a broader market rally before macro-economic data for the first quarter comes out on April 15. But she said the market may have over-reacted to February data, which showed weaker than expected consumer spending and factory output.

If GDP growth comes in above 8 percent, it could revive confidence and spark a rally.

The CSI300 lost 1.1 percent in the first quarter but is still up by 16.4 percent from its end-November trough due to a major rally in December and January.

Property counters were stronger on Monday with China Vanke rising 2.0 percent and state-owned Poly Real Estate up 2.4 percent. The property sub-index gained 1.0 percent.

“Except Beijing and to some extent Shanghai, it seems local governments are not wholeheartedly enforcing the previous cabinet’s property tightening measures which were rushed out at end-Feb by the then outgoing government,” Lu Ting, head of Greater China economics for Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong, wrote in a note to clients.

“The ‘detailed measures’ announced by local government this weekend reflect a tug-of-war between the local and central government (especially the previous one),” Ting wrote, noting that local governments depend on land sales and property transaction-related taxes for fiscal revenue.