China shares ease from multi-month peaks on economic worries

* Upcoming China economic data likely to remain weak-analysts

* Financial sector index down 1 percent

* Fall comes after six straight sessions of gains

By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China shares fell slightly by midday on Tuesday, reversing gains after rising for six straight sessions, on expectation that data this week will add to worries over the economy.

Inflation, industrial output and retail sales figures are due on Saturday. Analysts said trade data, released on Monday, reinforced views that the domestic economy was slowing.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 2,323.73 points by midday after closing at its highest level since March on Friday. The market was closed on Monday for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.3 percent after hitting a nine-month closing high on Friday.

“The economic data to be released this week may not be very good, so there will be some adjustment in the market,” said Du Changchun, analyst at Northeast Securities in Shanghai.

Hong Kong financial markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Data published on Monday showed growth in China’s imports slowed for the second straight month in August and by more than expected, raising concerns that tepid domestic demand exacerbated by a cooling housing market was increasingly weighing on the economy.

Financial shares were the biggest drags, falling near 1 percent. Almost all banking and brokerage shares fell, with Bank of Beijing Co dropping 2.5 percent and Pacific Securities Co falling 2.2 percent.

Chinese Dairy Beingmate was among the biggest gainers, jumping by its 10 percent daily limit after trade resumed for the first time following a tie-up with New Zealand dairy Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd announced in late August.

Some analysts said the index had little potential to fall further and could continue to hit new highs in coming weeks given the recovery in investor confidence recently.