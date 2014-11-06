China shares fall on profit taking, weigh on Hong Kong

* HSI -0.1 pct, H-shares -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct

* Mainland index hit by profit-taking - analysts

* Software shares up as China to protect intellectual property

* Mainland market drags on Hong Kong

* Concerns linger over delayed Shanghai-HK stock plan

By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan

SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mainland China shares fell on Thursday, weighing on the Hong Kong market, as investors took profits after a recent rally amid further uncertainty over the status of a landmark scheme to link the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.5 percent at 2,406.8 points by the midday break, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings eased 0.7 percent.

The SSEC had gained more than 6 percent since Oct. 27 on hopes that China’s government would roll out more measures to stimulate the cooling economy.

By midday in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 percent at 23,666.40 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.6 percent.

Analysts said concerns about the delayed Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector outweighed overnight gains in U.S. markets.

Investors are still watching for movement on the scheme after Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah said Beijing officials were positive on the launch but were still waiting for the right time.

“The Hong Kong stock market has rebounded from the lows, and it’s seeing some consolidation after the recent rally,” said Ben Kwong, head of research and director of KGI Asia in Hong Kong.

“The market lacks some driving stocks. Major stocks are still under pressure,” he added.

Brokerages were among the biggest losers in the mainland markets, after posting large gains on Wednesday.

China Merchants Securities dropped 2.3 percent, while Hong Yuan Securities slumped 2.9 percent after jumping 5.7 percent on Wednesday.

But domestic software-related shares performed well after Premier Li Keqiang said China will strengthen law enforcement of intellectual property rights and promote legitimate software among institutions and individuals.

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology jumped 8.7 percent and Beijing Join-cheer Software Co gained 5.0 percent.

In Hong Kong, casino shares extended losses after posting the worst monthly drop in gambling revenues on record in October.

By midday, Galaxy Entertainment was down 3.0 percent, Sands China dropped 4.9 percent, and Wynn Macau declined 2.3 percent.

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd soared over 30 percent after the company signed an exclusive deal with a Tencent-controlled video platform on broadcasting rights. (Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)