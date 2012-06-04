FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares open down on economic worries
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai shares open down on economic worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - The Shanghai stock market opened down on Monday following a sell-off in U.S. and European markets, as investors globally reacted to disappointing U.S. jobs data and other signs that economic recovery is facing challenges.

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,346.9 points, down 1.1 percent from Friday’s close of 2,373.4.

U.S. job growth braked sharply for a third straight month in May and the jobless rate rose for the first time in nearly a year.

China’s economy has started to feel the effects of global uncertainties. In May, the official Chinese purchasing managers’ index (PMI) sank to 50.4, a bigger-than-expected drop and the weakest reading this year. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jason Subler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
