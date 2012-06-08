China shares open slightly up after interest rate cut

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China’s main stock index opened up 0.6 percent on Friday, with banking stocks flat after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut official benchmark interest rates.

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,306.2 points, rebounding from Thursday’s fall which brought the market to a two-month closing low amid concerns over the health of the world’s second-largest economy.

The PBOC announced a cut of 25 basis points in benchmark interest rates after local markets closed on Thursday that takes effect on Friday, its first rate cut since the depths of the 2008/09 financial crisis.

The central bank simultaneously raised the upward limit for deposit rates that banks offer and cut the lower limit for lending rates, narrowing the gap between deposit and lending rates to boost sluggish loan demand amid a sharp slowdown in the real economy.