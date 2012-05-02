FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

China shares open 1 pct after cuts in transaction fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 2 (Reuters) - China shares opened up 1 percent on Wednesday after the country’s securities regulator said it would reduce transaction fees for trades on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in the latest in a series of market reforms.

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,421.1 points, compared with 2,396.3 points at the close last Friday. It was closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays.

The China Securities Regulatory Commistion said on Monday it would reduce transactions fees collected by both the stock exchanges and the official clearing house starting June 1.

It estimates the combined impact will be 3 billion yuan ($475.42 million) less fees collected in a year, a reduction of 25 percent. (Reporting by Jianxin Lu and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

