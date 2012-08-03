FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares open up 0.1 pct on trading fee cut, buyback
August 3, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai shares open up 0.1 pct on trading fee cut, buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares opened up 0.1 percent on Friday, showing little reaction to announcements of new cuts to trading fees made on Thursday after the market close.

Regulators also repeated statements encouraging listed companies to engage in share buybacks to prop up prices.

The Shanghai Composite Index opened up 0.13 percent at 2,113 points. The CSI300 Index which tracks the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings opened up 0.23 percent.

Both indexes have been sliding steadily for the last three months as domestic and global economic indicators continue to react to the ongoing debt crisis in the euro zone.

The Shanghai property sub-index also opened up after slumping 4.9 percent on Thursday, at its lowest close since March 29, with Poly Real Estate diving 9.2 percent. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke fell 6.8 percent. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

